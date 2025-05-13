For Virat Kohli, RCB fans in Bengaluru call for a sea of white at Chinnaswamy stadium

In a heartfelt tribute to cricketing legend Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are calling on supporters to turn up in Test whites for the next RCB match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India's Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. (ANI)

The fan-led initiative has taken off on social media after Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

One X user, who sparked the movement, shared an emotional appeal online,“Bengaluru guys, you have one job to do — SPREAD THE WORD.”

He urged fans to wear white to the stadium as a symbolic gesture to honour Kohli’s Test career. “He made so many of us fall in love with Test cricket, and even though I'll never get to see him play in whites live, I just want him to know how deeply loved he was in his favourite format,” the post read.

“Please think about it and help us make it real. It would mean the world to many of us. I even made a template. I also think we can raise fund to give away the jerseys outside chinnaswamy. That's our best chance. Even if not jerseys plain white tshirts should do,” the post further read.

Read his full post here:

How did X users react?

The idea has gained traction online, with several users echoing support. Many called on the city’s cricket lovers to help create a “white ocean” at Chinnaswamy, turning the sea of red into a rare show of reverence for Kohli's contribution to the longest format of the game.

“I'll be very disappointed if this doesn't happen,” wrote one fan.

“Come on guys… we should be able to spread this,” added another.

Some fans even suggested raising funds to distribute white jerseys or T-shirts outside the stadium ahead of the match. “Even plain white T-shirts will do — we just want to make this happen,” said the original poster, who also created a template to encourage wider participation.

From Bengaluru and beyond, cricket lovers are urging each other to make this visual tribute a reality. As one post summed it up:

“People of Bengaluru, please make our wish come true. We want to see a white ocean in Chinnaswamy.”

The tribute, if successful, could become a memorable send-off to one of India's greatest Test captains, from the fans who cheered him the loudest.

