Massive fire breaks out at oil storage godown near Bengaluru. Watch

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2025 11:28 AM IST

As many as 22 fire engines have been deployed to bring the blaze under control.

A massive fire broke out at a 40,000 sq ft godown in Edakemaranahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday. The facility, spread across 5.5 acres, was reportedly rented to a Shell company for the storage of oil and grease.

Firefighting operations are currently underway.(X/@bngdistpol)
Firefighting operations are currently underway.(X/@bngdistpol)

The Bengaluru police confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating that firefighting operations are currently underway. As many as 22 fire engines have been deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Watch the video here:

As of the latest update, around 40 per cent of the fire remains uncontrolled. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are urging residents in the area to stay clear of the site as a precautionary measure.

More details awaited.

