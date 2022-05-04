Amit Shah will let me know about cabinet expansion or reshuffle: Karnataka CM
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will communicate to him on BJP central leadership's decision about expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet.
Shah was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders. "He (Shah) said, he will talk (to me), after going to Delhi," Bommai said in response to a question on what Shah has communicated to him regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle.
Asked about speculations over a cabinet reshuffle and having Deputy Chief Ministers, he said, "It is something, I'm getting to know from you (media)." Shah's visit to the city came amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet, ahead of Assembly polls in 2023.
Several top BJP leaders have denied speculations about Bommai's replacement. According to top BJP sources, Shah too is said to have asked Bommai to focus on development and election preparations, and leave the rest to the party leadership.
Amid murmurs in the BJP circles that a top-to-bottom overhaul of the cabinet cannot be ruled out, ministerial aspirants are hopeful that a decision is likely soon regarding cabinet expansion or reshuffle, amid talks that several incumbents could make way for fresh faces.
Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held on May 5 has been postponed to May 11. This has given rise to speculations that the postponement may be to accommodate expansion in the state cabinet or reshuffling it, amid reports that the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a decision in this regard before May 10.
Bommai is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of polls next year. There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections.
After video on social media, Faridkot police get cracking, arrest 7 drug peddlers
Seven drug peddlers were arrested and 300g of heroin was recovered from them after a video was shared widely on social media of a man selling drugs to addicts on a rail track in Faridkot on Wednesday. Also read: 43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab The accused were identified as Shivam, Ravi, Deepak, Baljeet Singh, Hira Singh, Amritpal Singh Jinda and Pardeep Kumar, all residents of Faridkot.
Kerala high court takes suo motu cognisance of shawarma food poisoning incident
The Kerala high court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the food poisoning incident in north Kerala in which a 16-year-old girl died and over 50 people hopsitalised after consuming shawarma, an Arabic food. The state government informed the court that it had taken strong action against the shop and arrested three employees and issued a lookout notice against the owner of the Ideal Cool Bar in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district.
Minor held for Civil Lines robbery, murder
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh robbed from his house in Civil Lines, Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying that he was traced through his Delhi Metro card which was earlier blacklisted by the police. Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
Sutradhara’s Tales: When Pune rivers were site of horrific ritual of Sati!
Medieval times often remind you that all was not well in the past, especially for the women and downtrodden masses. When famous European painter, James Wales, arrived at the British residency at Pune in 1792, he noticed the peculiar place opposite the confluence of Mula-Mutha. He describes it as a place where native (Hindu) women burn themselves after the death of their husbands. Saili Palande-Datar is an indologist, environmentalist, history researcher and farmer.
Punjab sacrilege cases: Dera chief appears before Faridkot court via video-conference
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim appeared before the court of the Faridkot chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Wednesday in connection with two cases related to the Bargari sacrilege incident. Also read: 43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab This is the first time the dera head has appeared before the trial court in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases.
