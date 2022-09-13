Andhra model will help to manage cities better, unlike Bengaluru: YSRCP MP

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress general secretary Vijayasai Reddy has defended the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, citing the Bengaluru floods as an example. He said Andhra Pradesh's decentralised model can help the government to manage cities with ease.

“The floods in Bengaluru show the negative effects of concentration of development in just 1 city of a State. Andhra Pradesh’s model of decentralised development through it’s 3 capital formula will help in better management of cities and promote holistic development of the state (sic),” Reddy tweeted.

After the bifurcation, the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) government in 2014 had announced that Amaravati is the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh. However, in 2019, the YSRCP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed the idea of three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh. According to the government, Kurnool will be the judicial capital, Amaravati will be the executive capital and Vishakapatnam will be the industrial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

However, in March this year, the Andhra Pradesh high court declared Amaravati as the only capital of the state and asked to revive its plan to have three capitals,

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has already started demolishing the illegal constructions across the city after it saw a havoc caused by the floods. The civic body listed a few illegal constructions and issued notices to them.

