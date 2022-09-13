Andhra model will help to manage cities better, unlike Bengaluru: YSRCP MP
MP Vijayasai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh's decentralised model can help the government to manage cities with ease.
Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress general secretary Vijayasai Reddy has defended the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, citing the Bengaluru floods as an example. He said Andhra Pradesh's decentralised model can help the government to manage cities with ease.
“The floods in Bengaluru show the negative effects of concentration of development in just 1 city of a State. Andhra Pradesh’s model of decentralised development through it’s 3 capital formula will help in better management of cities and promote holistic development of the state (sic),” Reddy tweeted.
After the bifurcation, the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) government in 2014 had announced that Amaravati is the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh. However, in 2019, the YSRCP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed the idea of three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh. According to the government, Kurnool will be the judicial capital, Amaravati will be the executive capital and Vishakapatnam will be the industrial capital of Andhra Pradesh.
However, in March this year, the Andhra Pradesh high court declared Amaravati as the only capital of the state and asked to revive its plan to have three capitals,
Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has already started demolishing the illegal constructions across the city after it saw a havoc caused by the floods. The civic body listed a few illegal constructions and issued notices to them.
-
Record-breaking heat in Delhi had devastating impacts: Report
Between March and May this year, Delhi experienced five heat waves with record-breaking temperatures reaching up to 49.2 degrees Celsius, leading to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts, according to United in Science, a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organisation that was released Tuesday. “With half of Delhi's population living in low-income settlements and highly vulnerable to extreme heat, this heatwave led to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts,” said the report.
-
An ode to Kathak, its history, tradition and more
An interactive session to introduce the book, Kathak Lok: Temple, Tradition and History, was organised by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi (CSNA) at DR MS Randhawa Auditorium, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Chandigarh on Tuesday. Renowned theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry conducted the discussion on the book. Kathak exponent Pt Ayodhya Sharan Mishra, of Ayodhya heart touchingly portrayed the turmoil and agonising journey of Sita while she was abducted by Ravana.
-
Celebrations, rumours in Kashi day after Gyanvapi case verdict
VARANASI Celebrations, hawans, Ganga Aarti and rumours marked Tuesday, the day after Varanasi district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable. Members of Namami Gange were perhaps the first to celebrate the judgement on the day, performing 'Ganga Arti' at Assi Ghat.
-
Jodhpur teacher arrested after video of him beating wife, daughter emerges
The Jodhpur police have arrested a private school teacher for mercilessly beating his wife and daughter after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday. Police said the accused teacher is identified as resident of Phalodi town in Jodhpur, Kailash Suthar. “During interrogation, the accused said that his wife is mentally ill and undergoing treatment. He said he was tired of it and lost his control,” station house officer, Phalodi police station, Rakesh Kumar said.
-
Special quota for border district youths in Agnipath: Will take up matter with Centre, says Punjab guv
Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit said he will take up with the Union defence minister the matter to introduce a special quota for the youth of six border districts of state in the Agnipath scheme on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed on the public participation and coordination of all security agencies to stop the attempts by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics