Andhra Pradesh officer recreates Kannada movie Kantara's epic dance. Watch

Rishab Shetty's latest movie 'Kantara' is the talk of the town, especially in south India, having become the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, second only to KGF-2. The movie is getting a lot of love from rural audience, having featured folklore and cultures prevalent in Tulunadu, the south western part of Karnataka. Inspired by this, a tehsildar in Andhra Pradesh recreated the folk dance - performed by actor-director Rishab Shetty - for a cultural fest for the revenue department, and won the first prize.

The film, made on a budget of ₹16 crore, inspired and resonated with thousands like Tehsildar Prasad Rao. Rao, a cinephile, is the tehsildar of the Kothavalasa area. He won hearts both at the cultural fest and on the internet by recreating the iconic folk dance featured in Kantara, in costume inspired by the film - the traditional attire worn during the ritual of ‘Bhoota Kola’. The fest took place in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

“Loved #Kantara? A tahsildar in #AndhraPradesh recreated the epic dance by @shetty_rishab at a culture fest for revenue dept. Prasad Rao is a tahsildar from Kothavalasa & an avid movie buff. No surprises that he won the 1st prize. #kantaramovie,” a social media user, Krishnamurthy, posted.

“Here are the pics from the event in #Guntur which is in its 6th year. The aim of the first is to provide revenue officials some relaxation from work and stress. Guntur collector was impressed by Prasad Rao and took a pic along with him.”

