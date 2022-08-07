Appu Express: Prakash Raj donates ambulance in Puneeth Rajkumar’s memory

Actor-politician Prakash Raj donated an ambulance in memory of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar to a hospital in Musuru on Saturday.

The ambulance, titled Appu Express, was donated to CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital through the Prakash Raj Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor took to social media and wrote, “APPU Xpress donated a free ambulance for the needy in memory of our dear #puneethrajkumar .. a #prakashrajfoundation initiative.. the joy of giving back to life ..(Sic)”

“When Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) died in October last year, I thought an immediate ambulance might have saved him and hence I decided to pay tribute to him by donating an ambulance and naming it after him. He had not just been a fantastic actor, but also a great human being. He was always in the forefront when it comes to the social service, hence we are only taking forward his legacy in the state,” Prakash Raj further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that his foundation will soon be donating ambulances to hospitals in all districts of Karnataka. “We are also planning to distribute ambulances to each and every district of Karnataka. Puneeth contributed a lot to my foundation during the pandemic and never did the man endorse his services. All this is nothing but a token of gratitude” added the actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack in October last year while working out at a gym.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON