Armed robbery at Bengaluru jewellery shop leaves owner, staff shaken: Report
Two masked assailants robbed a jewellery shop on the outskirts of Bengaluru, threatening staff at gunpoint and escaping with 750 grams of valuables.
In a daring heist on Tuesday night, two armed individuals stormed into a jewellery store located on Lakshmipura Main Road within the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli police station in Bengaluru. The perpetrators, one of whom wore a helmet and the other masked with a napkin, entered the premises at approximately 9:15 pm, The Hindu reported.
Once inside, they swiftly brandished firearms, coercing the shop owner Rahul and his staff into a back room. The criminals proceeded to seize approximately 750 grams of valuables from the jewellery trays, depositing their loot into a waiting bag. Their getaway was facilitated by a third accomplice stationed outside on a motorcycle.
Despite Rahul's attempts to raise an alarm, the culprits managed to flee the scene before law enforcement arrived. Surveillance footage from the store's CCTV system captured the entire robbery, aiding police efforts to identify and locate the suspects, the report stated.
Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjun Baladandi, visited the crime scene. Authorities have since formed two dedicated teams to pursue leads and apprehend the miscreants. No persons sustained any injuries during the heist.
Investigators suspect meticulous planning on the part of the criminals, suggesting they may have visited the area and evaluated risks in preparation for the robbery. Further probe is underway and authorities are working to trace the accused.
