WATCH: Zomato delivery executive steals food in Bengaluru; Theft caught on CCTV

A shocking incident of theft involving a Zomato delivery executive has been captured on CCTV in Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the delivery person, after dropping off an order, was caught on camera stealing another food package left at the door of a residence. The homeowner shared the footage on social media, expressing shock at the act.(X)

In the video, the Zomato delivery executive can be seen delivering an order and then noticing another package nearby. Without hesitation, he picks up the second package and walks away.

"We caught @Zomato delivery theft on our CCTV camera in Bangalore. He delivers the order, spots our other food package at the door, quietly picks it up and goes away. Shocking indeed," the homeowner wrote on social media site X.

The incident has ignited a discussion online, with Zomato also responding swiftly, stating that they take such matters seriously and will take strict action against those responsible.

“Hi Aditya, we're sorry that this happened. Please be assured that we take such matters very seriously, and we will take strict action against those responsible for such incidents. Please send us the order details via DM so that we can investigate this promptly,” the firm replied.

“Not uncommon though… regularly happens with the early morning delivery companies such as BBDaily and MilkBasket as well,” a user commented.

“Food theft can be a crime,” another said.

“Poverty often leads to hunger and hunger leads to stealing food. Help him Zomato. He is human after all,” an X user wrote.

Here is the CCTV footage of the theft:

The post has over 5,000 views at the time this article was being written.