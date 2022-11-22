At 13.9°C, Bengaluru records lowest November temperature since 2012: IMD

The city on Monday recorded 13.9°C, the lowest temperature reported in November in a decade, people familiar with the matter said . According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),the last time mercury dipped so low in Bengaluru was on November 21, 2012, when the temperature was 13.3°C. However, the all-time record of lowest temperature was reported in the city on November 15, 1967 at 9.6°C.

The IMD officials said that the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2°C and a minimum of 13.9°C on Monday. The minimum temperature at HAL airport station was as low as 12.5°C while Bengaluru International Airport station reported 14.7°C.

The IMD said that the drop in minimum temperature on Monday was a - 4 degree departure from the normal. On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2°C, a -2 degree departure from the normal, the IMD added.

On Sunday, Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5°C in state. The IMD said, “Minimum temperatures are likely to be markedly below normal at a few places over North Interior Karnataka (NIK) and at isolated places over Central Karnataka (CK). Appreciably below normal at few places over CK & NIK and at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka (SIK) during next 48 hours.”

According to IMD’s latest predictions, the city might witness light rain between Tuesday and Thursday. It said that the minimum temperature will be 18°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the mercury will dip to 19°C. Apart from Bengaluru, Vijayapura (7.6 degrees) and Badami (8.2 degrees) recorded the lowest minimum temperatures in Karnataka on Monday. Only Mangaluru recorded a minimum temperature above 20°C.

In October also, Bengaluru at 15.4°C had broken a record for the lowest temperature in the city. The previous lowest temperature in October was recorded in 2008 at 16.6°C.

Even though there are speculations that winter has arrived early in the garden city, the experts said that the temperature dip was only temporary and winter will only set in by January in the state.

“First the northeast monsoons should arrive. Those rains are expected to continue till December in the state. Only after that, will we see winter. This time winter will most likely last for only two months — January and February,” said IMD, Bengaluru, scientist Prasad.

Bengaluru has also witnessed the wettest year receiving 1706 mm of rainfall to date this year, according to data. The previous record was of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017.

