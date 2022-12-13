At Bengaluru airport's T2, here's how you will get metaverse experience

The first phase of ‘BLR metaport’, a metaverse experience at Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2, was launched on Tuesday. In an announcement, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said this is the first airport terminal in the world to give a metaverse experience to flyers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Polygon, the BLR Metaport offers an immersive, three-dimensional (3D) virtual experience of the newly launched Terminal 2 at BLR Airport. Interested travellers and the public can log on to www.blrmetaport.com and virtually tour and navigate the new state-of-the-art terminal, using their smart devices,” said BIAL in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 3D interface can help passengers to check into flights, navigate terminals and shop.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crore, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square metres. Another 4.41 lakh square metres will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

On November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport. He also unveiled the Kempegowda statue on the same day which is named the ‘statue of prosperity.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON