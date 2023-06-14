Karnataka: Auto driver kills man over ride fare, arrested

A 27-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for killing a man and injuring his brother in a dispute over fare in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. An autorickshaw driver was arrested for killing a man and injuring another over ride fare. (Represntational image)

The deceased, identified as Awod (28), and his brother Ayub (26) work as construction labourers in the city and had hailed an autorickshaw from Chandapura to go to Yesvantpur, from where they were taking a train to Odisha, police said.

The accused, SR Ashwath, agreed to take them to Yesvantpur for ₹100. “Once in the auto, the driver, midway, started demanding ₹1,500 per head, which is is ₹3,000 in total... the brothers refused to pay the amount, which led to heated arguments between the three,” said the inspector of Subramanya Nagar.

As the argument escalated, Ashwath punched Awod in the abdomen and chest and the face repeatedly, police said.

Police staff who were patrolling the area spotted Awod and took him to KC General Hospital in Malleswara where she was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was filed at Subramanya Nagar, and further investigation is underway, police said.