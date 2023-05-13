Bangalore Central election 2023 results for CV Raman Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamrajpet

Bangalore Central election 2023 results: The voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly was conducted on May 10. Karnataka has 28 seats in the Lok Sabha and 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha. Bangalore Central constituency constitutes Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamrajpet, and Mahadevapura seats.

In the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party’s PC Mohan defeated Indian National Congress' Rizwan Arshad by a margin of over 70,000 votes. Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj also contested for the Bangalore Central constituency as an independent candidate. However, he faced defeat in his maiden elections.

Counting begins for Assembly elections 2023:

Seats Candidate Leading Margin Sarvagnanagar KELACHANDRA JOSEPH GEORGE (INC) 52698 CV Raman Nagar S Raghu 15704 Shivaji Nagar RIZWAN ARSHAD (INC) 24391 Shanti Nagar N. A. HARIS (INA) 561 Gandhi Nagar DINESH GUNDU RAO (INC) 900 Rajaji Nagar S.SURESH KUMAR (BJP) 6440 Chamrajpet B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan (INC) 53707 Mahadevapura MANJULA S (BJP) 23910