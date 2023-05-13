Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / List of winners from Bangalore South constituencies

List of winners from Bangalore South constituencies

bengaluru news
Updated on May 13, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Find Bangalore South election 2023 results for Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli.

Karnataka election was conducted on May 10.
Karnataka election was conducted on May 10.(HT File Photo)
ByTrisha Sengupta
Bangalore South election 2023 results: A voter turnout of over 73% was recorded in the recently conducted Karnataka Assembly elections. Bangalore South constituency constitutes - Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli seats.

V Somanna won the Govindraj Nagar seat in 2018 and Vijay Nagar seat went to Vijay Nagar went to Anand Singh. Chickpet's sitting MLA is Uday B Garudachar and Ravisubramanya is the sitting MLA from Basavanagudi. R Ashoka is the sitting MLA from Padmanabha Nagar. Ramalinga Reddy won B.T.M. Layout in 2018.  Sowmya Reddy is the sitting MLA Jayanagar. Bommanahalli's seat was won by M. Satish Reddy.

Karnataka Assembly elections Bangalore South constituency winners' list:

SeatsWinning CandidateTotal Votes
Govindraj NagarPRIYAKRISHNA (INC)82134
Vijay NagarM. KRISHNAPPA (INC)80157
ChickpetUday B. Garudachar (BJP)57299
BasavanagudiRavi Subramanya LA (BJP)78854
Padmanabha NagarR. ASHOKA (BJP)98750
B.T.M. LayoutRAMALINGA REDDY (INC)68557
JayanagarSowmya Reddy (INC)57591
BommanahalliSATHISH REDDY (BJP)113574

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    BJP's Ravi Subramanya LV wins Basavanagudi seat

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Subramanya LV won the Basavanagudi seat while competing against Indian National Congress' U.B. Venkatesh. Ravi Subramanya LV won the seat with 78854 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    BJP's Uday B. Garudachar wins Chickpet seat

    BJP's day Uday B. Garudachar secured the Chickpet seat with 57,299 votes. Garudachar contested against INC's R. V. Devraj and secured the seat with a margin of 12,113.

  • May 13, 2023 03:56 PM IST

    INC’s M Krishnappa secures Vijaya Nagar  seat

    INC’s M Krishnappa secured Vijaya Nagar seat with 80,157 votes. The candidate won with a margin of 7,324 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 03:43 PM IST

    INC’s Priya Krishna secures Govindraj Nagar seat

    Indian National Congress' Priya Krishna secured win with 82134 votes in Govindraj Nagar. She contested against BJP's K. Umesh Shetty and won with a margin of 12516 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    BJP retains seats in Bengaluru, Cong gains marginally

    BJP strongly maintained its strong hold over Bengaluru South and looks at winning 6 seats and giving away 2 to Congress.

  • May 13, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    BJP is leading in six seats out of eight in Bangalore South. Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Vijaynagara, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, and Bommanahalli. In B.T.M. Layout and Govindraj Nagar, Indian National Congress is leading.

  • May 13, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    In Padmanaba Nagar, R Ashoka of Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a lead.

  • May 13, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    BJP's Priyakrishna is maintining the lead in Govindraj Nagar with a margin of 3758 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 10:45 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Uday B. Garudachar is leading in Chickpet.

  • May 13, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    From Bommanahalli seat, Sathish Reddy of BJP is leading.

  • May 13, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    Ravi Subramanya LA of BJP takes a lead at Basavanagudi with a margin of 3141 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    RAMALINGA REDDY from Indian National Congress is leading with a margin of 4312 votes from B.T.M. Layout.

  • May 13, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    INC's Priyakrishna is leading from Govindraj Nagar with a margin of 2054.

  • May 13, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    BJP winning 6 seats, Cong gets 2

    BJP has taken lead in Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli

  • May 13, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    In Basavanagudi seat, Ravi Subramanya LA from Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the lead by 560 votes. Presently, Aramane Shankar from Janata Dal (Secular) is trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 09:21 AM IST

    BJP’s Uday B. Garudachar is leading in Chickpet with a margin of Chickpet, INC’s R. V. Devraj is trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    Bangalore South area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Bangalore South area constituencies

  • May 12, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    Bangalore South Election Result: Counting on May 13

