Bangalore South election 2023 results: A voter turnout of over 73% was recorded in the recently conducted Karnataka Assembly elections. Bangalore South constituency constitutes - Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli seats.

V Somanna won the Govindraj Nagar seat in 2018 and Vijay Nagar seat went to Vijay Nagar went to Anand Singh. Chickpet's sitting MLA is Uday B Garudachar and Ravisubramanya is the sitting MLA from Basavanagudi. R Ashoka is the sitting MLA from Padmanabha Nagar. Ramalinga Reddy won B.T.M. Layout in 2018. Sowmya Reddy is the sitting MLA Jayanagar. Bommanahalli's seat was won by M. Satish Reddy.

Karnataka Assembly elections Bangalore South constituency winners' list:

Seats Winning Candidate Total Votes Govindraj Nagar PRIYAKRISHNA (INC) 82134 Vijay Nagar M. KRISHNAPPA (INC) 80157 Chickpet Uday B. Garudachar (BJP) 57299 Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya LA (BJP) 78854 Padmanabha Nagar R. ASHOKA (BJP) 98750 B.T.M. Layout RAMALINGA REDDY (INC) 68557 Jayanagar Sowmya Reddy (INC) 57591 Bommanahalli SATHISH REDDY (BJP) 113574