Bangalore University asks BBMP to stop temple construction
The Bangalore University has sent a letter to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking it to stop the construction of Ganesha temple inside the campus, said a university official on Saturday.
According to the official, the BBMP is yet to respond to the letter, but the work has been temporarily suspended.
The students and teachers of Bangalore University have been protesting at the Jnana Bharathi Campus, opposing the construction of the temple. The protesting students demanded that a library or other facilities be provided instead of the temple. While protesting, the students said the location selected for the construction of the temple is a “prime property on the campus.”
The BBMP, on Thursday, had written to Jnana Bharathi Police Station seeking protection to recommence the temple construction as some miscreants had stopped the work recently and police protection was required to start the same on September 10.
Following this, around 100 policemen, BBMP marshals and one assistant commissioner of police were allocated to protect the construction activity.
The student organisations, including Naija Horatagaarara Vedike, Post-Graduation and Research Students’ Federation, have warned the university officers that if “they continued with the construction, they would file a police complaint against them.
Vice-chancellor of Bangalore University Jayakara Shetty said during the road widening and grade separator work carried out by BBMP, some parts of the Vinayaka Temple were razed.
The BBMP had offered to rebuild the temple and former V-C KR Venugopal is said to have approved the same. The issue of finding a place was pending for eight months and last week the BBMP started constructing the temple near the administration block without informing authorities, claimed the protesting student bodies.
However, students said there are no proper land records for the temple and blamed supporters of a local politician. According to protesters, the temple construction had started eight months ago but was later put on hold by the university administration. But the construction resumed this month after getting a go-ahead from the BBMP.
Ganesh immersion processions end in Pune after 29 hours; highest in 7 years
The ceremonious Ganesh immersion marking a high point of the 10-day festival completed in record 29 hours on Saturday. The traditional procession which began from Belbaug chowk at 12:46 pm on Friday concluded at Alka Talkies at 4.45 pm on Saturday, before proceeding to river banks. “Manache Ganpati mandals took too much time for visarjan (immersion), but we managed to finish procession without delay,” he said.
World Suicide Prevention Day marked at DMCH in Ludhiana
For spreading awareness among the public about signs and symptoms which lead to suicidal tendencies, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an event in its premises and observed World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday. The event was organised by the department of psychiatry and DMCH College of Nursing on the theme 'Creating Hope Through Action'. A video message was also shared for the general public to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
Ganesh Festival 2022: 1,043 noise pollution complaints recorded by Pune police
Despite a ban by Bombay High Court on high-decibel audio system on DJ during festival celebrations, Pune city police have received total 1,043 noise pollution related complaints on 'Dial 112 ' number between August 31 to September 10. Highest number of complaints was received on September 9 which was the final day the festival. However 39 and 36 complaints were received on August 31 and September 1 respectively.
Five Covid deaths reported in Pune district during 10-day Ganpati fest
Health officials from the state department noted that Ganpati celebrations may lead to a rise in Covid cases in the city over the next few days. During the ten-day Ganesh festival the city reported five deaths due to the infection. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 734 fresh cases and one death, while Pune district reported 122 new cases and no deaths.
Ludhiana | RPF puts a check on illegal vendors, 550 nabbed till August
Tightening the noose around illegal vendors, the Railway Protection Force deployed at the Ludhiana station has arrested 550 offenders till August 31 this year as compared to around 180 held last year. The RPF has also increased its patrolling on the tracks at the outer areas of the station. Moreover, the presence of RPF and Government Railway Police in civil dress on trains and at key areas of the station have also increased.
