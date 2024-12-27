Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.39 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.08 °C and 25.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 28, 2024 24.08 Light rain December 29, 2024 24.15 Broken clouds December 30, 2024 24.13 Broken clouds December 31, 2024 24.68 Broken clouds January 1, 2025 25.27 Broken clouds January 2, 2025 25.17 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 24.72 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.28 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 24.55 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.36 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.42 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.11 °C Broken clouds Delhi 22.57 °C Moderate rain

