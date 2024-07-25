Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.82 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 26, 2024 25.09 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 26.33 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 25.21 °C Overcast clouds July 29, 2024 25.06 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 25.94 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 25.22 °C Overcast clouds August 1, 2024 26.15 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.38 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.38 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.91 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 25, 2024, is 23.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.82 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.72 °C and 27.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.