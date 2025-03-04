Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.15 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 4, 2025, is 31.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.15 °C and 33.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:28 PM. Bangalore weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.15 °C and 32.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.15 °C and 33.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 31.25 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 28.90 Overcast clouds March 7, 2025 31.00 Overcast clouds March 8, 2025 31.00 Broken clouds March 9, 2025 29.66 Scattered clouds March 10, 2025 31.15 Broken clouds March 11, 2025 31.76 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.