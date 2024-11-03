Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.7 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 4, 2024 25.81 °C Scattered clouds November 5, 2024 26.22 °C Few clouds November 6, 2024 26.41 °C Scattered clouds November 7, 2024 25.8 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 25.81 °C Light rain November 9, 2024 26.1 °C Light rain November 10, 2024 25.82 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.84 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.54 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 3, 2024, is 25.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.7 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.59 °C and 27.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

