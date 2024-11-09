Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.39 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 10, 2024 25.15 °C Overcast clouds November 11, 2024 25.75 °C Few clouds November 12, 2024 26.47 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 26.68 °C Light rain November 14, 2024 25.67 °C Moderate rain November 15, 2024 24.22 °C Light rain November 16, 2024 25.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.22 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 9, 2024, is 25.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.39 °C and 25.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.63 °C and 26.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

