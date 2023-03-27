Members of the Banjara community on Monday attacked former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's residence in Shivamogga's Shikaripur, opposing the internal reservation recommended by the state government to the Centre.

Banjaras hurl stones at Yediyurappa’s residence in Shikaripura; Sec 144 imposed

Dramatic visuals showed protesters clashing with the police deployed at Yediyurappa's house. Hundreds of protesters hurled stones at the BJP leader's residence, as the police resorted to lathi charge and water canons to disperse the crowd.

Several policemen and women protestors were also reportedly injured due to stone pelting. The angry mob also burnt posters of Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile, additional police personnel have been deployed and Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Shikaripur town limits to prevent untoward incidents.

The Banjara community has urged the government to drop the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report recommending proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes, saying it was unscientific.

The protesters also alleged that this was a ploy by vested interests to divide the Schedule Caste communities that were living together peacefully all these years. They said that the move by the government will mete out injustice to the Banjaras and the the recommendation must be withdrawn with immediate effect.

A section of the Scheduled Castes has been seeking internal reservation, claiming that only a few powerful “touchable" sub-castes were reaping the majority of the benefits. In response to these demands, the state government resolved to establish internal reservation to offer equal opportunity for all 101 SC castes.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government has recommended to the centre a new breakup of the reservation for Scheduled Castes in education and jobs. Out of the 17% reservation for the SC community, the Cabinet has recommended a 6% internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for touchables (Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma etc) and 1% for others.

