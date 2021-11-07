BBMP allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, playschools within its limits

Keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has allowed reopening Anganwadis and playschools from November 8 within the limits of BBMP as per recommendations of the Technical advisory committee.

As per an order issued by BBMP on Saturday, it said that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the schools and the physical classes will resume in the areas where Testing Positivity Rate is less than 2 per cent.

"All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children's parents," the order said.

It further stated that the schools will be open for two hours--10 am to 12 pm. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," it added.

