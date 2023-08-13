BBMP officers who were injured in the fire accident are stable: Karnataka health minister

The condition of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employees who were injured in the fire accident at the headquarters of civic body is stable, said Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He also stressed that the government is conducting a proper investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Rao said, “The condition of people who were injured is stable. Two people were critical but now they are also recovering well and are in stable condition. The experts are here, and they are continuously monitoring the victims.”

The minister also said that the government can only take action based on the reports after the investigation. “There are many questions. Who is responsible, whose fault is it, is there any fault of BBMP in not maintaining the safety standards or was there any other reason which led to the fire? Is it an accident or someone's negligence? Keeping all these things in mind, it will be properly investigated. Based on that, the government can take further action,” he added.

On Friday, a fire broke out at the Quality Control Lab of the BBMP head office, located at Hudson Circle in Bengaluru, that injured at least nine BBMP staff members.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar called for a meeting regarding the incident with officials, wherein, the decision to launch an internal probe was taken. Acting upon the instructions by Shivakumar, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath ordered the enquiry into the incident. A technical team consisting of BBMP personnel, police officials, and representatives from the energy department will conduct an independent investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the fire.

A BBMP official stated that the investigation team will explore the possibility that Benzene might have evaporated into the air and after reacting with a spark could have led to an explosion.

