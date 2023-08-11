Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, nine injured

A major fire broke out at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday. Around nine employees suffered injuries in the fire accident and recuse teams are trying to bring down the flames at spot. Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, 10 injured

BBMP Chief Engineer Shiva Kumar, Executive Engineers Kiran, Santhosh and Vijayamala are among the injured. All the injured people have been shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The BBMP headquarters is located at Bengaluru’s Hudson circle and more details are awaited about the cause of the fire accident.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk