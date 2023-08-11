Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, nine injured

Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, nine injured

ByHT News Desk
Aug 11, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Around nine employees suffered injuries in the fire accident and rescue teams are trying to bring down the flames at spot.

A major fire broke out at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday. Around nine employees suffered injuries in the fire accident and recuse teams are trying to bring down the flames at spot.

Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, nine injured
Fire breaks out at Bengaluru's BBMP headquarters, 10 injured

BBMP Chief Engineer Shiva Kumar, Executive Engineers Kiran, Santhosh and Vijayamala are among the injured. All the injured people have been shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The BBMP headquarters is located at Bengaluru’s Hudson circle and more details are awaited about the cause of the fire accident.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates)

