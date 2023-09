Be ready! Several areas in Bengaluru to face scheduled power interruptions this weekend: BESCOM

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power cuts this weekend, as power supply companies has undertaken several projects, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). Many areas are expected to be affected today, tomorrow and day after.

Bengaluru city is expected to face scheduled power interruptions this weekend.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

September 8, Friday

Bulasagara, Kagathuru, Hireuda, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Mathod G P, G N Kere G P, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakona, Karemadanahalli, Chamundi Nagara, 5th Block, Rajajinagar, 18th Main, Sky Line Apartment, Nanjarasappa L/o, Canara Bank Colony, Hbs L/o, Chandra L/o, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main Industrial Town, A D Halli, Thimmaiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Indiranagar, Part Of Manjunathanagar, Part Of Judges Colony, Lakshmana Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagara, Vigneshwara Nagara, Hegganahalli, Sunkadakatte, Hoysala Nagara, Pipeline Road, Sunakadakatte, Nilgiri Thoppu And Arunodaya School Road.

September 9, Saturday

Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, M B Kere, Chaluvadi Kere, Apmc A, B, C And D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara, Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Sps Nagara, B N Layout First, Basha Nagara 1 To 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, Bd Layout, Ssm Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajeevana Nagara, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Shamanur, Jh Patel Badavane, Jarikatte And Mudahadadi, Hale Kundawada And Hosa Kundawada, Belavanur Village + Industries, Thurchagatta, Avaragolla, Kakkaragolla, Kodihalli, Yaravanagathihalli, Kaidal, Hadadi, Bhattalakatte, Hosa Nayakanalli, Vadenahalli Village, Kukkawada, Nagarasanahalli, Narashettihalli Garaga, Honnanyakanahalli, Haronahalli, Erehalli, Honnebagi, Thippagondanahalli, Machanayakanahalli, Mavinahole, Dandigenahalli, Gandhinagara, Channagiri Town, Roppadahatti, Horticulture Office Road, Gayathri Circle, Sbm Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote Areas, Bank Colony, Challakere Road, Madakaripura, Jcr Main Road, Private Bustand Road, Gopalpura Road, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple, Nehru Nagara, Vidya Nagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College, Headpost Office Road, P B Road, Industrial Area Road, Sjmit Circle, Ksrtc Bustand Road, Bapuji Nagara, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagara , Police Quarters, G R Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Hosadurga Town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath, Belagumba Kundur, Chikkapete, Mandipete, Dibburu, Garden Road, R M Halli, Govindarajapura, Sirivara, Nagavalli, Bommanahalli, Rayapura, Hebbur, Dasarahalli, Honasigere, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Rajarao Rmu, 6th Block Rajainagar, Premnagara, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Unani Hospital, Nirshitara Bhavana And P & T Layout.

September 10, Sunday

Challakere Road, Industrial Area, Kamanabavi Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road, Z P Office, Teachers Colony, Iudp Layout Area, Ds Halli, Kunchiganahalli, Ingaladhalli, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Antharasanahalli, Yallapura, Arakere, Kesarumadu, Hasanpura, Bommanahalli, Singonahalli, Gowdayyanna Palya, Seethakallu, Lingadahalli, Harohalli, Kalenahalli, Bettaseethakallu, Kadugujjanahalli, Ajjagondanahalli, Kattigenahalli, Chikkonahalli Colony, Hanchihalli, Muddenahalli, Bramhasandra Colony, Burudagatta, R M Halli, Govindarajapura, Sirivara, Nagavalli, Rayapura, Hebbur, Dasarahalli, Honasigere, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Navaneboranahalli, Thippanahalli, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, Police Quarters, 6th Block, Rajajinagar, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavathi Nagara, Kamakshipalya, Shivananda Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Lakshman Nagara, Old Pataki Godown Road And Om Shakthi Temple Road.

