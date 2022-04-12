Beach, temple tourism to witness massive boost in coming days: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the beach and temple tourism will witness a massive boost in the coming days while adding the state government has urged the Centre to bring in necessary changes to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Dr VS Acharya Bus Station built by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Udupi.
"Beach Tourism and Temple Tourism will see a huge development in the coming days. A representation has been made to the Centre for changes in CRZ regulations for the development of tourism in the coastal region. We have received an appropriate response," said Bommai.
He said that the comprehensive development of the Udupi district is a priority objective for the State government.
"Work has started on the construction of the 250-bed hospital. A medical college and hospital under the public-private partnership model would also come up in the coming day. Approval has been given for drinking water and underground drainage projects. Fishing and tourism too would get a boost," Bommai added.
The Chief Minister lauded the honesty of late VS Acharya in public life and said that he was ideal for others to show that one can function honestly in public life.
Transport Minister B Sriramulu, Ministers S Angara and Kota Srinivas Poojary others were present.
-
Polling begins for Asansol, Ballygunge by-elections in Bengal
Kolkata: Polling for the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seats began in West Bengal on Tuesday morning. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Union minister Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge in Kolkata. The by-elections were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha member from Asansol after joining TMC from the BJP. Asansol has around 1.5 million voters while Ballygunge has around 250,000.
-
No respite from heatwave in Delhi until tomorrow: IMD
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has revised its forecast and said the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is expected to be 41 and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. It earlier said there could be a brief respite from the ongoing heatwave. A dip in temperature is expected from Wednesday, IMD said. Delhi recorded the fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday. Delhi's air quality separately was in the poor category on Tuesday.
-
Delhiwale: Juggling cultures and identities
The most endearing aspect about the picturesque foot over bridges that fan out from Pragati Maidan Metro station are not them alone, but a cheerful snacks vendor who runs a stall underneath the structure on the broad pavement beside the traffic light, below a spindly Ashoka tree. Dressed in a purple sari, the vendor says she has two names. These names correspond to her bonds with two cities separated by miles, cultures, and languages.
-
Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case
A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the main conspiracy case of the north east Delhi riots, saying that the allegations against him of conspiring to orchestrate the communal violence are prima facie true. Imam, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the conspiracy case of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured.
-
₹776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste
Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics