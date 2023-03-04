‘Beat BJP leaders with slippers if…’, says Pramod Muthalik: Report

Controversial chief Sri Rama Sene in Karnataka Pramod Muthalik has slammed the BJP leaders in the state for seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly election, Muthalik, who was in Karwar, asked people to beat leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party “with slippers” if they take Modi's name during the door-to-door campaign, reported India Today. Karnataka right wing group Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik. (PTI file)

On January 23, Mutalik had announced that he will be contesting the assembly election as an independent candidate from Karkala.

"They are nalayaks (useless). These useless people take Modi's name but they will not understand the problems of their workers,” India Today quoted Muthalik as saying.

The Hindu Sena chief also reportedly dared the BJP leaders to try to woo voters without using Modi’s name and picture.

“This time, ask for votes without using Modi’s name. Let there not be photos of Modi on pamphlets and banners. Tell voters that you have done development, you have rescued cows, you have worked for Hindutva. Try seeking votes with the pride of beating your chest that you had worked so much,” Muthalik said.

“They won't do that (seek a vote without using PM Modi’s name), they will come again to your doorstep. Asking you all to ‘please cast your votes to Modi, please cast your votes to Modi’. Beat them with slippers if they take Modi's name…,” Muthalik added.

Meanwhile, Mutalik filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police seeking a comprehensive probe into an alleged ‘benami’ land transaction in Shivapura village of Hebri taluk in Karkala assembly constituency of Karnataka.

Earlier, Muthalik claimed that he had the support of some BJP leaders who had offered to financially help to contest the elections. He also ruled out withdrawal from his decision to fight the poll.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON