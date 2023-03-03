Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM exudes confidence in forming govt with majority in assembly polls

Karnataka CM exudes confidence in forming govt with majority in assembly polls

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 03, 2023 05:29 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has exuded confidence in returning to power again in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections while also stating that the Congress party would not win the elections because of its "bad track record".

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has exuded confidence in returning to power again in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections while also stating that the Congress party would not win the elections because of its "bad track record".

Karnataka CM exudes confidence in forming govt with majority in assembly polls(File)
Karnataka CM exudes confidence in forming govt with majority in assembly polls(File)

Speaking to ANI, Bommai said that the BJP will form a government in Karnataka with a full majority.

"Congress is trying to win the elections but it will not be able to do so as they have a bad track record. When they were in power in Karnataka, they did not work for the public and only divided the society," he said.

"Congress did not do anything for the SC/ST community which is why they are out of power," Bommai added.

He accused Congress of making false promises to lure the voters ahead of the elections.

"They are making false promises which are impossible to fulfil. They say that the government will give 2,000 to each home. They require 24,000 crore to fulfil their promise. From where would they get such a huge amount? Congress is desperate to win, that's why it continues to make false promises," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the people of the state have faith in the BJP and will repose their faith to form the party's government again.

"The BJP's report card is in front of the people. They believe us. The condition of Congress will be the same and we will form a government with full majority," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the Vijay Sankalp Yatra and flagged off Vijay Sankalp Van at Belagavi district. He also held a road show in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out