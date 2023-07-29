Bengaluru 4BHK flat has 25 lakh security deposit. Good news is loan available!

A post of a flat listing in Bengaluru's HSR Layout area has gone viral as the owner wants ₹25 lakh security deposit from the prospective tenant. The monthly rent for the 5,915 square feet property at Assetz 27 Park Avenue is ₹2.5 lakh. As Bengaluru is known for its high cost of living, the monthly rent for a sprawling 4BHK is not what stunned the social media users -- the security deposit and a 'get loan' option took the cake. The screenshot of the listing of a 4BHK flat in Bengaluru has gone viral.

The screenshot was shared by one Tejashwi Shrivastava who wondered why there is no option for 'kidney donation'.

Many social media users were at their wit's end to figure out whether there was a mistake with the zeroes. For many, the price is okayish for the 4BHK property is almost a bungalow. One user said in half the amount of the security deposit, one can own a flat and then pay EMIs.

A security deposit is an amount that one pays before renting something to cover the possible charges of any loss or damage. It has to be paid at the beginning of the agreement period, along with the month's advanced rent. So, in case of this 4BHK, a person will have to shell out around 27.5 lakh in the first month – depending on whether there is any reduction after negotiation. After the end of the contract, the security deposit amount is to be refunded.

