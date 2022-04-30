Bengaluru acid attack case: Govt won’t spare the culprit, says health minister
State health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday went to meet the 24-year-old woman, who was attacked with acid on late Thursday night in Bengaluru.
“This is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilized society. Cases like these should be tried by a fast-track courts and the culprits should be punished quickly. Only then we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent,” Sudhakar said.
The minister also offered ₹ 5 lakh in his personal capacity to the survivor. Speaking to the media after visiting the woman, who is being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said “government will not spare the culprits who are responsible for such heinous act.”
Even though the accused, Nagesh, has been identified, the Bengaluru police are yet to make an arrest in the case.
Sudhakar said that the health department will extend all support for the woman’s treatment. The minister said that according to the doctor, she had suffered 35% burn injuries and is being treated in ICU. “Skin graft necessary for treatment will be sourced from skin bank. Our government will ensure all the required support to her and her family in terms of treatment, rehabilitation and securing her future,” he said.
Police said that a day before the incident, the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn’t adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions, she left home for work with her father on Thursday morning. “The accused had been stalking the woman for seven years. The family members of the survivor had also warned the accused against the same,” said the officer.
The accused attacked her at night, when she was leaving for her house, said a senior police official, adding, he was standing on the staircase of her office. “He asked her to marry him again. When she refused again, he threw the acid on her and fled,” said the senior investigator.
The accused Nagesh is a native of Sarjapura and runs his garments shop at Hegganahalli. The woman, who has done MCom, is a resident of Mandya district. She was working at a private finance company.
-
Ghaziabad Development Authority okays Master Plan-2031
The Ghaziabad Development Authority board in its meeting held in Meerut on Saturday has approved the draft of the new Master Plan-2031 for Ghaziabad city, Loni and Modinagar/Muradnagar. The board meeting was chaired by the divisional commissioner, Surendra Singh, who is also the chairperson of the authority. The new master plan is geographic information system-based and proposes about 95 hectares of additional housing development in three areas, which include about 50 hectares in Ghaziabad city.
-
We were instructed to focus on Raut’s talks with ‘Saheb’: SID official
Mumbai A policeman of the State Intelligence Department who monitored the calls of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was “instructed” to focus on the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian's phone conversations with “Saheb” and submit reports to his seniors, his statement submitted to the Mumbai police contended. Senior Indian Police Services officer Rashmi Shukla, who headed SID at the time, is the subject of an investigation for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of senior politicians.
-
At 46.5°C, Ggm records highest ever April temp
Gurugram: Gurugram sizzled at 46.5 on Saturday, which is till date the highest ever temperature recorded for the month of April, said officials of the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 Celsius on Saturday, which was four degrees above the normal mark. The day temperature is likely to dip further by mid next week and remain around 39 Celsius on May 4.
-
Versova murder: Boyfriend arrested for killing teen
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing Ansari who also stays in the same neighbourhood's 19-year-old girlfriend, whose partially-decomposed body was found stuffed in a sack, with the victim, Sonam Shukla's hands and legs tied, at Versova beach on Thursday. Shukla, who was a resident of Premnagar in Goregaon west, had an affair with Ansari who also stays in the same neighbourhood.
-
Almost 100 pc Covid vaccination in Lucknow: UP minister
About the status of oxygen plants in city hospitals, uP finance minister Suresh Khanna said oxygen plants had been made operational in 28 hospitals. About the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Khanna said 3,708 houses out of 3,771 had been constructed so far. On the progress of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the minister said out of 4,03,171 eligible families, golden cards had been issued to 3,53,306 families. He said 72,007 beneficiaries had received claims under this health scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics