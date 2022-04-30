Bengaluru acid attack case: Govt won’t spare the culprit, says health minister

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday went to meet the 24-year-old woman, who was attacked with acid on late Thursday night in Bengaluru.

“This is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming for a civilized society. Cases like these should be tried by a fast-track courts and the culprits should be punished quickly. Only then we can send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent,” Sudhakar said.

The minister also offered ₹ 5 lakh in his personal capacity to the survivor. Speaking to the media after visiting the woman, who is being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said “government will not spare the culprits who are responsible for such heinous act.”

Even though the accused, Nagesh, has been identified, the Bengaluru police are yet to make an arrest in the case.

Sudhakar said that the health department will extend all support for the woman’s treatment. The minister said that according to the doctor, she had suffered 35% burn injuries and is being treated in ICU. “Skin graft necessary for treatment will be sourced from skin bank. Our government will ensure all the required support to her and her family in terms of treatment, rehabilitation and securing her future,” he said.

Police said that a day before the incident, the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn’t adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions, she left home for work with her father on Thursday morning. “The accused had been stalking the woman for seven years. The family members of the survivor had also warned the accused against the same,” said the officer.

The accused attacked her at night, when she was leaving for her house, said a senior police official, adding, he was standing on the staircase of her office. “He asked her to marry him again. When she refused again, he threw the acid on her and fled,” said the senior investigator.

The accused Nagesh is a native of Sarjapura and runs his garments shop at Hegganahalli. The woman, who has done MCom, is a resident of Mandya district. She was working at a private finance company.