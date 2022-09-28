Bengaluru airport decked up with 'Bombe Habba' ahead of Dussehra. See pics

The always busy Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw a 'Bombe Habba' - or a display of dolls - on Wednesday, which is a traditional ritual for many south Indian households during Dasara, or Dussehra, celebrations. The state's large- and medium-scale industries minister, Murugesh R Nirani, shared photos of the dolls being arranged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Dasara fever grips Karnataka. A pleasant sight to see our Bengaluru Airport Authorities arranging dolls as part of Naada Habba Dasara. A wonderful welcome to Bengaluru!"

The Bombe Habba display is turning passengers' head. It includes dolls of the Goddess Durga in different attires, of Lord Rama and Sita, and a display explaining the Ramayana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passengers also shared images on Twitter, as did BJP leader and activist Tejaswini Anantkumar, who tweeted: "When I landed at Bengaluru from Gorakhpur, I was pleasantly surprised to see airport authorities arranging dolls for Dasara Utsav. The country is changing. This is new India. Indomitable India of endless dreams. Happy Navratri."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations began Monday with president Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the festival at the city's Chamundi Hills. The celebrations will continue till October 5 and lakhs of people are expected to attend the events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON