Bengaluru airport decked up with 'Bombe Habba' ahead of Dussehra. See pics
The state's large- and medium-scale industries minister, Murugesh R Nirani, shared photos of the dolls being arranged.
The always busy Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw a 'Bombe Habba' - or a display of dolls - on Wednesday, which is a traditional ritual for many south Indian households during Dasara, or Dussehra, celebrations. The state's large- and medium-scale industries minister, Murugesh R Nirani, shared photos of the dolls being arranged.
"Dasara fever grips Karnataka. A pleasant sight to see our Bengaluru Airport Authorities arranging dolls as part of Naada Habba Dasara. A wonderful welcome to Bengaluru!"
The Bombe Habba display is turning passengers' head. It includes dolls of the Goddess Durga in different attires, of Lord Rama and Sita, and a display explaining the Ramayana.
Passengers also shared images on Twitter, as did BJP leader and activist Tejaswini Anantkumar, who tweeted: "When I landed at Bengaluru from Gorakhpur, I was pleasantly surprised to see airport authorities arranging dolls for Dasara Utsav. The country is changing. This is new India. Indomitable India of endless dreams. Happy Navratri."
Meanwhile, the famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations began Monday with president Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the festival at the city's Chamundi Hills. The celebrations will continue till October 5 and lakhs of people are expected to attend the events.