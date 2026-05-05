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Bengaluru airport rolls out AI-driven airside safety system to boost operations

Bengaluru airport rolls out AI-driven airside safety system to boost operations

Published on: May 05, 2026 02:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, BIAL on Tuesday announced that it has introduced an integrated Smart Airside Safety System at KIA, marking a significant step forward in strengthening operational safety and control across critical airside zones.

Bengaluru airport rolls out AI-driven airside safety system to boost operations

The system has been designed to enhance safety at cross-service roads, where aircraft and ground vehicle movements intersect, it said.

The system brings together AI-based computer vision, intelligent automation, and centralised control to support safe right-of-way management, improve operational efficiency, and enable greater precision in airside operations, Bengaluru International Airport Limited, which operates Kempegowda International Airport, said in a statement.

According to BIAL, Cross Service Roads are among the most sensitive areas in airport operations, requiring precise and seamless coordination between aircraft and ground vehicles.

Traditionally, right-of-way protection at these intersections relied on manual or semi-manual inset light activation, creating dependence on human intervention, increasing the risk of delays, and limiting operational visibility.

"To address these challenges, the system uses a real-time situational intelligence framework that combines computer vision-based detection of vehicle movement, contextual risk assessment, and automated signalling into a unified operating model," BIAL said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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