Bengaluru, BIAL on Tuesday announced that it has introduced an integrated Smart Airside Safety System at KIA, marking a significant step forward in strengthening operational safety and control across critical airside zones. Bengaluru airport rolls out AI-driven airside safety system to boost operations

The system has been designed to enhance safety at cross-service roads, where aircraft and ground vehicle movements intersect, it said.

The system brings together AI-based computer vision, intelligent automation, and centralised control to support safe right-of-way management, improve operational efficiency, and enable greater precision in airside operations, Bengaluru International Airport Limited, which operates Kempegowda International Airport, said in a statement.

According to BIAL, Cross Service Roads are among the most sensitive areas in airport operations, requiring precise and seamless coordination between aircraft and ground vehicles.

Traditionally, right-of-way protection at these intersections relied on manual or semi-manual inset light activation, creating dependence on human intervention, increasing the risk of delays, and limiting operational visibility.

"To address these challenges, the system uses a real-time situational intelligence framework that combines computer vision-based detection of vehicle movement, contextual risk assessment, and automated signalling into a unified operating model," BIAL said.

"AI-enabled cameras interpret activity at CSR intersections, identify potential right-of-way conflicts, detect non-compliant movements, and validate zone clearance in real time," it added.

Based on these detections, the system triggers automated inset light activation to protect aircraft right-of-way and restores normal signalling once the intersection is confirmed clear, it added.

A centralised monitoring and analytics platform digitally logs all events, strengthening governance, compliance, and operational control, it said.

"By embedding technology into operations, the system creates a data-driven separation layer between aircraft and ground vehicles, significantly reducing human error, especially during night and low-visibility conditions," the airport operator said.

Precision-led signal activation improves traffic flow, minimises unnecessary stoppages, and enhances turnaround efficiency, it added.

It also establishes a scalable foundation for predictive safety analytics, enabling trend analysis, peak-hour optimisation, compliance mapping, and risk forecasting to support continuous improvement and stronger airside governance, it said.

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