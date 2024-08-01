Bengaluru airport ships record 822 tonnes of mangoes to 60 international destinations

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Wednesday announced the successful conclusion of another exceptional mango export season, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the agricultural export industry. The Bengaluru airport shipped a staggering 822 metric tonnes (MT) of mangoes in 2024, marking a phenomenal 20 percent year-on-year growth. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Building on the momentum from the previous year, when 685 tonnes of mangoes were exported, this season's success is further accentuated by the substantial increase in the number of mangoes shipped, totalling 27 lakh pieces, the airport said in a statement.

This milestone represents a 59 percent rise in volume compared to the previous season, showcasing both the increasing demand for Indian mangoes in overseas markets and Bengaluru Airport's operational efficiency in handling perishable exports.

This season, mango exports to US destinations have surged, with airports such as Washington Dulles (IAD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and San Francisco (SFO) emerging as the top destinations for Indian mango shipments.

With an extensive export network of over 60 international destinations, including prominent airports like Chicago (ORD), Seattle (SEA), Dubai (DXB), London (LHR), and Houston (IAH), BLR Airport continues to pave the way for Indian agricultural products to reach global markets seamlessly and efficiently.

"BLR Airport's technologically advanced cold storage facility, WFS BLR Coolport, plays a crucial role in preserving the quality of the perishable produce throughout the supply chain," said Satyaki Raghunath, the Chief Operating Officer at Bangalore International Airport.

"This achievement of substantially increasing our mango exports year-on-year reaffirms our position as a premier gateway that meets the growing demand for Indian mangoes, particularly to key international destinations," said Satyaki Raghunath.