Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express to be launched today, IT professionals to be benefited: Report

Bengaluru is all set to get yet another Vande Bharat Express, with the launch of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, which will begin operating on the route starting today (Wednesday). The train, launched by the Indian Railways is its third Vande Bharat train for Kerala, and will run three times a week, the Mint reported. The train will operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from Bengaluru to Ernakulam on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 10:00 pm. On its return leg, it will leave Bengaluru Cantt at 5:30 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 pm. The train will make stops at Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem, the report noted.

Bookings for the new service, managed by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), are now open. Fares are set at ₹1,465 for an AC Chair Car and ₹2,945 for an Executive Chair Car.

It is expected to be particularly beneficial for Malayali professionals working in Bengaluru's IT sector, the publication added.

The Vande Bharat Express, a significant leap in India's rail technology, was first introduced as Train 18 in February 2019 and later renamed. Capable of speeds up to 180 km per hour, these trains typically run at a maximum of 130 km per hour due to track limitations. The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express was the sixth Vande Bharat train for Karnataka, and was introduced in March this year.