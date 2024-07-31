 Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express to be launched today, IT professionals to be benefited: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express to be launched today, IT professionals to be benefited: Report

ByYamini C S
Jul 31, 2024 04:30 PM IST

The new Vande Bharat Express between Ernakulam and Bengaluru will be launched today, benefiting many Malayali IT professionals working in the tech hub.

Bengaluru is all set to get yet another Vande Bharat Express, with the launch of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, which will begin operating on the route starting today (Wednesday). The train, launched by the Indian Railways is its third Vande Bharat train for Kerala, and will run three times a week, the Mint reported.

The train will operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from Bengaluru to Ernakulam on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
The train will operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from Bengaluru to Ernakulam on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Metro services disrupted for 1.5 hours on Green Line after power outage, stranding commuters

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 10:00 pm. On its return leg, it will leave Bengaluru Cantt at 5:30 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 pm. The train will make stops at Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem, the report noted.

Bookings for the new service, managed by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), are now open. Fares are set at 1,465 for an AC Chair Car and 2,945 for an Executive Chair Car.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru investor returns from France holiday to find locker empty. Thief left just one thing behind

The train will operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from Bengaluru to Ernakulam on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. It is expected to be particularly beneficial for Malayali professionals working in Bengaluru's IT sector, the publication added.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Red alert in Dakshina Kannada for rain; holiday declared for schools, colleges on Wednesday

The Vande Bharat Express, a significant leap in India's rail technology, was first introduced as Train 18 in February 2019 and later renamed. Capable of speeds up to 180 km per hour, these trains typically run at a maximum of 130 km per hour due to track limitations. The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express was the sixth Vande Bharat train for Karnataka, and was introduced in March this year.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express to be launched today, IT professionals to be benefited: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On