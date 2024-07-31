Karnataka: Red alert in Dakshina Kannada for rain; holiday declared for schools, colleges on Wednesday

In light of the red alert for rain in Dakshina Kannada district issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has declared a holiday for Anganwadi, schools, and pre-university colleges on July 31. IMD has issued a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga districts of the state. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

The alert also extends to fishermen, who have been strictly instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing. The public has been advised to avoid low-lying areas and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. The district administration is on high alert, with emergency services and relief teams ready to respond to any situation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhilan stated that the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority has taken precautionary measures against the backdrop of widespread rains predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre on July 31.

All Anganwadi, government, aided, and private primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges (up to 12th grade) in Dakshina Kannada district, have been declared holidays on July 31, according to the District Magistrate's office.

To prioritise the safety and well-being of students, the use of dilapidated buildings for conducting classes is strictly prohibited.

The order also advised the public and tourists to stay away from water-filled low-lying areas, lakes, river banks, and seashores. Fishermen have been instructed not to go to sea for fishing, and the public should avoid rivers, ditches, and electric poles or wires.

In a event of any incident due to a natural calamity or any indication of such an occurrence, the public should immediately inform the concerned Panchayat or urban local bodies.