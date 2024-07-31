Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 1, 2024 23.88 °C Overcast clouds August 2, 2024 24.55 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 24.7 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 25.3 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 25.7 °C Overcast clouds August 6, 2024 26.52 °C Light rain August 7, 2024 27.16 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.67 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.09 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.23 °C Light rain Delhi 39.0 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 31, 2024, is 22.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.24 °C and 23.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.68 °C and 24.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024

