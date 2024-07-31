30 dengue hotspots identified in Bengaluru; Check if you are at risk: Report

As Bengaluru grapples with a surge in dengue cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the city's civic administrative agency, has identified 30 hotspots across the city. The daily dengue case count has escalated from an average of 200 to 225-230, highlighting the intensifying nature of the outbreak, a report stated. The daily dengue case count in Bengaluru has escalated from an average of 200 to 225-230. (HT File/For representation)

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath spoke to reporters and elaborated that these hotspots are designated when two or more dengue cases are reported within a 100-meter radius and are updated based on current case data.

To date, authorities have identified 300 dengue hotspots within BBMP jurisdiction. These hotspots are subject to change; areas are added when new cases arise and removed when there are no active cases, Nath explained while speaking to the publication.

In a bid to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, the BBMP has initiated the distribution of neem oil and DEET cream to residents in high-risk slum areas. Neem oil, known for its natural insect-repellent qualities, and DEET cream, which offers long-lasting protection, will be provided to the local population.

To address the rising number of cases, the BBMP is also acquiring 30 additional fogging sprayers for use in each ward. The city currently employs around 530 spraying machines and 500 sprayers, but the growing demand has necessitated the recruitment and training of more staff, the report added.

Bengaluru has reported around 7,900 dengue cases since the beginning of the year, with 96 hospitalizations and three fatalities. In response, the BBMP is intensifying its fogging and insecticide spraying efforts in mosquito breeding sites. Preventive measures, including the distribution of neem oil and DEET cream in vulnerable areas, are part of the ongoing strategy to combat the outbreak.

The BBMP took to social media to share the preventative measures being undertaken by it. “A dengue control program has been undertaken through fogging at various places in Chamarajpet. Fogging and fumigation work is being carried out all over the city to destroy the dengue-spreading Aedes mosquitoes,” it wrote.

“Public should also take part in dengue control and should be careful not to let water stand around their houses. Cleanliness should be maintained so that mosquitoes do not breed. Dengue control is our responsibility,” it added.