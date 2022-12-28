Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports among most punctual airports in the world

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has been ranked among the most punctual airports in the world in 2022 and it bagged 20th place in the list by Cirium, an aviation data analytics company. Bengaluru airport is the only one in the country to get placed among the most punctual global airports.

According to the company website, 70.40 per cent international flights saw on-time departure at Bengaluru airport without any delay, till November. Norway’s Oslo airport is declared the most punctual airport in the world with 87.63 per cent of on-time flight departures. Michigan’s Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Utah’s Salt Lake City International Airport in America have bagged 2nd and 3rd places in the most punctual global airports list.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport too is ranked as the 4th most punctual large airport in the world. The airport at Telangana’s capital recorded 88.44 per cent on-time departures of international flights, till November.

Bengaluru airport is expected to enhance the passenger experience with the recent launch of a new terminal. According to reports, the operations at the latest terminal 2 will begin in mid-January with domestic flight services. However, by April, terminal 2 will also see international flight operations. The new terminal is expected to see around 25 million footfalls every year