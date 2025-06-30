Bengaluru: Assam man held for killing live-in partner, dumping body in garbage

Bengaluru: Shamshuddin, a 33-year-old man from Assam, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 40-year-old live-in partner, Asha, a widow and a native of Bengaluru, and attempting to dispose of her body by dumping it in a garbage truck in the city, police said on Monday. After killing Asha, Shamshuddin allegedly packed Asha’s body in a bag, rode with it nearly 20 kilometers on his bike, and dumped it into a BBMP garbage truck before fleeing. (Representational image)

According to police, the incident occurred late Saturday night and the arrest was made within 20 hours of the crime.

Both the accused and the victim were employed with a housekeeping product company near Hulimavu. Shamshuddin, despite being married in Assam, entered into a live-in relationship with Asha, whose husband died recently, and moved into a rented house in Chennammanakere Achukattu area, introducing themselves to the landlord as husband and wife.

Shamshuddin is believed to have strangled Asha following a heated argument. Preliminary investigations suggest that frequent quarrels had erupted in recent weeks, reportedly triggered by Asha’s alleged alcohol consumption and extended phone conversations at night. On Saturday, one such fight reportedly escalated fatally.

After killing her, Shamshuddin allegedly packed Asha’s body in a bag, rode with it nearly 20 kilometers on his bike, and dumped it into a BBMP garbage truck before fleeing. CCTV footage from the area played a key role in identifying his movements. Police traced his bike’s registration number and arrested him on Sunday night.

DCP (South Division) Lokesh B. Jagalasar said, “Around 2 am, the woman’s body was found dumped in a garbage truck. Following a complaint from local residents, a murder case was registered.”

The house owner, Manjunath, told reporters that the couple had been living in his property for about six months. “For the past six months, Asha from Jangalapalya and Shamshuddin have been living together in a house in the CK Achukattu area. Earlier, they had stayed near Kothanur. The woman was working in a private mall while her partner worked as a delivery boy. We only came to know about the murder when police arrived at the house,” he said.

Police have registered a case of murder and said they were continuing their investigation.