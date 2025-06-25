Bengaluru autorickshaw driver alleges assault over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, police say motive yet to be confirmed

A 28-year-old autorickshaw driver, Waseem Ahmed, was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Bengaluru’s Hegde Nagar on Saturday evening, leaving him with serious injuries, reported The Indian Express. While the victim claims he was assaulted for refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram", police told the publication that motive behind the attack is still under investigation and not conclusively linked to any religious provocation. A Bengaluru auto driver alleged that he was attacked by a mob for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

According to the report, the incident occurred around 6:30 PM on June 22, when Ahmed and a friend were standing near a vacant plot in the Sampigehalli area. Ahmed claimed that a group of six to eight men, allegedly intoxicated, confronted them and demanded that he chant a religious slogan. When he refused, they allegedly attacked him, while his friend managed to escape.

Ahmed suffered multiple injuries, including suspected internal damage and partial hearing loss in his right ear, and was treated at Yelahanka General Hospital, where a medico-legal case was registered.

Nothing mentioned about slogan in the compliant: Bengaluru Police

While a video of Ahmed recounting the incident has been circulating widely on social media, where he repeats that he was beaten for refusing to chant the slogan, police officials have urged caution, stating that the original complaint makes no reference to such a demand.

“We are verifying the claims thoroughly,” said DCP Sajeeth V J tod the publication. “Preliminary investigation, including witness statements, has not revealed any slogan-related provocation so far,” he further said.

Statements have been recorded from two to three people present near the site, including a watchman, none of whom supported the religious motive claim. However, police have not ruled out any angle and are continuing to examine all available evidence, including CCTV footage and digital material.

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspects, who are believed to be local residents. No arrests have been made yet.

The case has drawn attention on social media, with calls for a fair and thorough probe. Police have assured that appropriate action will be taken based on facts that emerge from the ongoing investigation.