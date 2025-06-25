Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka high court again for bail in sexual assault case

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has once again petitioned the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the ongoing sexual assault and rape case filed against him. His earlier plea was rejected by the court, which cited the seriousness of the allegations and concerns that he might influence or intimidate witnesses. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna (PTI/File)

At Tuesday’s hearing, Senior Advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, representing Revanna, argued that there had been a notable change in circumstances since the previous ruling. He pointed to the prolonged delays in the trial proceedings as grounds for granting bail and emphasized that procedural lags were beyond Revanna’s control.

Navadgi also highlighted that the original complaint was registered nearly four years after the alleged incident. He told the court that the survivor had not initially invoked rape charges under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Those charges, he claimed, were included only at the stage of recording her formal statement. According to the defence, Revanna has no intention of hampering the judicial process and continued imprisonment under such conditions would be unjust.

The state government, however, strongly contested the bail plea. It argued that the delays in the case were a result of Revanna’s actions, not the prosecution’s. Government counsel alleged that Revanna had frequently summoned defence witnesses and created disruptions in court, effectively stalling the trial.

Following the arguments from both sides, the High Court chose not to pass an immediate order. The matter has been adjourned for a later date, and the case continues to draw close public and legal scrutiny due to its high-profile nature. Prajwal was arrested in 2024 at Kempegowda International Airport upon his arrival from Germany on multiple charges and has been behind the bars since then.

