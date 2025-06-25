Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka high court again for bail in sexual assault case

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna petitions Karnataka High Court for bail in a sexual assault case, citing trial delays and procedural issues. 

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has once again petitioned the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the ongoing sexual assault and rape case filed against him. His earlier plea was rejected by the court, which cited the seriousness of the allegations and concerns that he might influence or intimidate witnesses.

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna (PTI/File)
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna (PTI/File)

Also Read - Bengaluru civic body's pothole ‘fix’ sparks outrage as photos of shoddy repairs go viral

At Tuesday’s hearing, Senior Advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, representing Revanna, argued that there had been a notable change in circumstances since the previous ruling. He pointed to the prolonged delays in the trial proceedings as grounds for granting bail and emphasized that procedural lags were beyond Revanna’s control.

Navadgi also highlighted that the original complaint was registered nearly four years after the alleged incident. He told the court that the survivor had not initially invoked rape charges under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. Those charges, he claimed, were included only at the stage of recording her formal statement. According to the defence, Revanna has no intention of hampering the judicial process and continued imprisonment under such conditions would be unjust.

The state government, however, strongly contested the bail plea. It argued that the delays in the case were a result of Revanna’s actions, not the prosecution’s. Government counsel alleged that Revanna had frequently summoned defence witnesses and created disruptions in court, effectively stalling the trial.

Also Read - Another assault in Bengaluru: Woman groped at pub, accused arrested from Andhra Pradesh - Report

Following the arguments from both sides, the High Court chose not to pass an immediate order. The matter has been adjourned for a later date, and the case continues to draw close public and legal scrutiny due to its high-profile nature. Prajwal was arrested in 2024 at Kempegowda International Airport upon his arrival from Germany on multiple charges and has been behind the bars since then. 

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On