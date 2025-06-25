Bengaluru civic body's pothole ‘fix’ sparks outrage as photos of shoddy repairs go viral

As monsoon rains continue to batter Bengaluru, the city’s pothole problem has once again come under sharp focus this time, with the civic body BBMP facing flak for its questionable repair work. An attempt to fix potholes in Padmanabhanagar by layering tar over a concrete road has triggered a storm of criticism online, with residents and netizens accusing the BBMP of doing more harm than good. BBMP used tar to cover the damaged portions of a concrete road, a move that engineers and commuters alike say is both ineffective and short-lived.

In a recent post on BBMP's official X handle, the civic body claimed to have patched potholes near the Kadirenahalli underpass in South Bengaluru, stating the move was in response to several citizen complaints. But instead of reassuring residents, the shared photos of the repair sparked fury not just for the poor quality, but for the mismatched materials used.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with biting commentary and sarcastic reactions.

"Even from these photos, it’s obvious the quality is laughable,” one user wrote. “What’s worse is the BBMP flaunting it like an achievement. This patch won’t survive even two weeks in this weather.”

Another user questioned the civic body’s confidence: “You need next-level guts to proudly post such sloppy work. This isn’t pothole filling, it’s an accident waiting to happen for two-wheelers.”

A third user didn’t hold back: “What a disgrace. BBMP has resources and potential, yet this is the quality they’re showcasing? A rich body producing poor results.”

The mockery didn’t stop there. A sarcastic comment under the post read, “I bet the potholes are filing a complaint for being insulted.” Another summed up the sentiment with, “BBMP fixed one problem and created another.”