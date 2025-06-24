70-year-old security guard bludgeoned to death in Bengaluru by friend: Report

In a horrifying development, a long-time security guard was brutally killed on Sunday afternoon in the Talaghattapura area of Bengaluru, in what authorities believe was a heated personal dispute that spiralled into violence. 28-year-old Mahindra reportedly attacked the elderly man with a wooden rolling pin.(Representational Image/pexel)

The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Jerilal, originally from Nepal, who had been working in Bengaluru for the past 15 years, The Times of India reported. He was found dead in his shed at Sharadha Farms, where he lived and worked. The alleged assailant, Mahindra (28), a local resident with Nepali roots, was taken into custody Monday morning.

Police say the two men had known each other for years. Mahindra, formerly employed as a housekeeper but currently jobless, often visited Jerilal. The two reportedly argued over financial and family matters on Sunday at around 11:30 am. According to investigators, the confrontation escalated when Mahindra allegedly attacked Jerilal with a wooden rolling pin, striking him on the head and face, the report stated.

Mahindra reportedly fled the scene, but a relative of Jerilal discovered the body later that day. Witnesses confirmed seeing Mahindra on the property shortly before the incident. He was arrested the following day and is said to have confessed to the crime during questioning. A murder case has been filed by the Talaghattapura police, the report added.

Mother-daughter duo found dead in pond near Bengaluru, suicide suspected

In another distressing event on Monday morning, police recovered the bodies of a woman and her young daughter from an agricultural pond near Devanahalli.

The deceased, 30-year-old N Mala and her eight-year-old daughter Anushree, were residents of Indarasanahalli village, according to a report by The Times of India.

Police said Mala left home with Anushree in the early hours of the morning and entered the pond, just 200 meters from their home, in what is suspected to be a suicide.

Mala’s family has lodged a complaint alleging harassment by her husband Nagaraj and his relatives. The complaint claims that Nagaraj, a farmer, sold a portion of their land without Mala’s consent. When she protested, his mother and brother allegedly verbally abused her during a heated exchange.

Mala leaves behind another daughter, the report stated. Authorities are continuing their investigation, with charges of abetment and domestic harassment now being examined.