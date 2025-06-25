Another assault in Bengaluru: Woman groped at pub, accused arrested from Andhra Pradesh - Report

Days after a woman was assaulted by a group of drunk men in Bengaluru in broad daylight, another disturbing incident has come to light. A fun night out at a popular central Bengaluru pub turned awry for a 27-year-old tech professional when she was allegedly groped by a stranger, a report by India Today said. Bengaluru assault: The woman was allegedly groped at a pub by an unknown man, following which she approached police.(HT_PRINT)

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, June 21, and the accused has been identified as Anurag, also an IT worker. He was arrested from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday following a police investigation.

The incident occurred at Hard Rock Cafe on St. Mark’s Road, a well-known nightlife destination in the city. According to the complaint registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station, the woman entered the venue at around 9:30 pm and was initially approached by an unknown man who casually greeted her with a “cheers.”

Roughly an hour later, at around 10:45 pm, as she stepped up to the bar counter to ask for a glass of water, the same man allegedly tried to strike up a conversation again. During this interaction, he is said to have inappropriately touched her while uttering a greeting.

Shaken by the encounter, the woman approached police that night. Investigators quickly launched a probe and were able to identify the man as Anurag, who had no prior acquaintance with the complainant. He was subsequently tracked down and apprehended in Andhra Pradesh.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old woman, who had stepped out of her house to buy groceries, was molested by a group of intoxicated men in the SRY Layout area near Bannerghatta. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which made rounds on social media and sent shockwaves across the community.