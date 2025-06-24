Woman molested, assaulted near Bengaluru by 'drunk' men while out shopping, caught on CCTV

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a group of intoxicated men in the SRY Layout area near Bannerghatta on Sunday, prompting the police to register a case and begin arrest procedures, Deccan Herald reported. The woman was approached by a group of three to four men while she was returning from a grocery store around 4 pm. (X/@ShobhaBJP)

According to the report, the woman was approached by a group of three to four men while she was returning from a grocery store around 4 pm. One of the men, identified as John, is said to have solicited sexual favours and made unwanted physical advances. When the woman resisted, John reportedly tried to manhandle her. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

As clearly seen in the CCTV footage, the woman is seen resisting while being assaulted.

Officers investigating the matter said the group of men may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, they are awaiting medical confirmation. The woman, though visibly shaken, did not sustain any major physical injuries, police confirmed according to the publication.

After the encounter, the woman contacted her gym trainer, a close friend, and informed him of the situation. Upon arriving at the scene, the trainer physically assaulted John, the main accused in the case.

Both John and the trainer are expected to be arrested shortly, according to police officials.

Case registered

Police have registered cases under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including, Section 74: Assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, Section 126(2): Wrongful restraint, Section 351(2): Criminal intimidation and Section 352: Assault.

John is currently under police supervision while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Arrest procedures have been initiated, and efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the case. Investigations into both the solicitation and assault incidents are ongoing.

