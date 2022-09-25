Bengaluru bids adieu to iconic Samrat Restaurant

The iconic Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru is set to shut on Monday. This four-decade old - restaurant located at a stone throw away distance from the Vidhana Soudha - has served residents of the city with scrumptious masala dosas, soft idlis and many other local delicacies. It’s now time to say goodbye to this childhood favourite place of many Bengaluru millennials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well-known advocate Brijesh Kallappa visited Samrat for one last time on Sunday morning and tweeted: “We visited the Chalukya Hotel this morning. Samrat restaurant closes for food on 26th September. The bill thanks us and urges us to 'visit again', but there will no more visits(Sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people have been thronging this eatery from the last few days to relish delicacies before it closes. A Twitter user wrote: “I went to Samrat Restaurant at Hotel Chalukya and put it up on my story with the caption ‘one last time’ as the restaurant is closing shop in 2 days. People are replying to that story asking if I'm leaving the country for my masters. Makes you think, doesn't it(Sic)”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user tweeted: “#Samrat restaurant is counting days. It was one of the finest hotels of Bangalore. Of late it has lost its charm, taste and smile. Today we went there to pay homage.(Sic)”

According to The New Indian Express, the eatery is however not going to shut its shop permanently. The owners of Samrat restaurant decided to move the eatery to a new location and they are yet to finalise a place.

The restaurant was also a frequent visiting place for Kannada superstar late Dr. Rajkumar and even his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON