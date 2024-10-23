Bengaluru building collapse latest updates: Seven confirmed dead. Here's what we know so far

Latest developments in the devastating Bengaluru building collapse tragedy included the search and rescue operations uncovering six additional bodies, raising the confirmed death toll to seven, according to police reports on Wednesday, as reported by news agency PTI. NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.(PTI)

One arrested, FIR registered against three

In the wake of the disaster, an FIR has been lodged at the Hennur Police Station against three individuals: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai. These accused are facing charges under various provisions of the Bangalore Municipal Corporation Act and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, according to ANI.

Additionally, Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy and the project's nominal owner, has been arrested. The contractor, Muniyappa, who oversaw the construction of the four-story structure, is also in custody, as confirmed by DCP East D. Devaraja.

"Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy under whose name the building is being constructed and the contractor Muniyappa who was building it have been taken into custody. Permission was only for construction of a four-storey building but seven floors were being constructed. Six more bodies have been recovered and six workers were injured," a police official said, as quoted by PTI.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his condolences and vowed to implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. "It is a very sad incident. I am sorry for them... I have instructed that wherever in Bengaluru there is construction going on without any proper license, all those things will be stopped. We are coming out to bring guidelines that everyone including those who have taken the license, should have their building well-certified occupancy certificate, or else action will be taken..," Shivakumar said, while speaking to ANI.

The deceased have been identified as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar, while the injured victims include Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), Harman (22), and Ayaj. Thirteen workers have been rescued so far.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)