Bengaluru car owner takes jibe on potholes with this witty sticker

Bengaluru roads have not always been friendly to drivers in the city and they often express their distress with witty stickers on their cars. Recently, a car sticker has drawn sarcasm over the condition of Bengaluru roads and it took the internet by storm.

In a picture shared by a Twitter user, a car was seen with a sticker behind that reads: “Not drunk. Just avoiding potholes.” The user named Vinod Jacob shared the picture and wrote: “This is the ultimate, nailed it(Sic)”

Many Twitter users have tagged the social media handles of BBMP to the picture and asked them to fix the potholes to avoid the jibes. Bengaluru has been battling with potholes for a while and recent heavy rains that lashed the city have only worsened the situation.

Earlier, the video of a 10-year-old pothole in Kanakapura road of Bengaluru had gone viral on social media. Apart from that, in July, Anjanpura road of Bengaluru saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. The viral protest was said to be a symbolic message to the officials telling them how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city. A video of 40 potholes in a 200-metre road at Spice Garden Layout in Marathahalli went viral too in July.