Bengaluru CEO gets 3000 resumes in two days, expresses concern on Indian job market

A Bengaluru based Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed shock after he received a whopping 3,000 resumes within two days for job openings in his private firm. He also expressed concern about the job market in India, which is currently facing the heat of layoffs in major companies. Bengaluru CEO gets 3000 resumes in two days, expresses concern on job market. (Picture for representation)

The founder of Spring Works, Kartik Mandaville said that the company did not even share the hiring alert in platforms like LinkedIn, where people usually look for new jobs but just posted on their website. Kartik tweeted, “Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market?” The tweet made users question the details and nature of the job that Spring Works offered. Kartik clarified by saying that they had openings for senior development engineer and product roles.

Giving in more details about his viral tweet, the founder said, “Recived 3,000+ applications since June 30th. We post jobs on SpringRecruit(free to use ATS) and it posts on LinkedIn, Google (all free). CS and Data Entry have the most applications Engineering/Product/Sales have 250-500 applications.”

A user commented saying that high number might be because of the remote work that the company is offering. The user named Mahesh wrote, “The numbers swell primarily because of the word 'remote' next to each opportunity in your listing. I'm wondering what the numbers would be if it was an on-site role.”

The job layoffs across the major companies left employees worried about their careers. Big wig companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Twitter laid off multiple employees citing cost cutting reasons.