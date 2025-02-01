Bengaluru civic body to auction 608 properties over 20 crore tax arrears: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated proceedings to auction 608 properties spread across its eight administrative zones due to significant tax arrears. BBMP will soon conduct an auction of those properties which have piled up tax dues.

According to a report in The Times of India, these properties collectively owe the civic body nearly ₹20 crore in unpaid taxes. The breakdown of these properties by zone includes 118 in the East Zone, 120 in the West, 109 in the South, 60 in Mahadevapura, 70 in Bommanahalli, 40 in Yelahanka, 50 in RR Nagar, and 41 in Dasarahalli.

This action follows BBMP’s recent success in enforcing auctions to recover dues. Earlier, the civic body had announced the auction of six tax-defaulting properties in the first week of February. As a result, four property owners cleared their outstanding amounts, contributing nearly ₹1 crore to the civic body's revenue. BBMP officials have warned that non-payment of property taxes will lead to strict action, and this auction drive is part of a broader initiative to improve tax compliance in the city.

To further tighten its grip on defaulters, BBMP plans to send auction alerts via SMS to the registered mobile numbers of property owners in addition to issuing physical notices. Each of the 64 revenue sub-divisions, covering three to four wards, has been directed to serve auction notices to the top 10 defaulters with the highest arrears. Officials have also indicated that this is just the beginning, and more properties may be added to the auction list if dues are not cleared promptly.

Currently, around 2 lakh property owners collectively owe ₹400 crore in pending taxes. Until now, BBMP’s recovery efforts primarily focused on seizing commercial establishments. However, under existing regulations, any type of property—residential or commercial—can be auctioned if tax payments are not cleared within the stipulated time frame. Additionally, BBMP is considering implementing stricter measures, including penalties and interest hikes, to deter future defaulters and ensure timely tax collection.